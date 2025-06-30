Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 127,225 Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,905,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,225 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 214,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 51,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBD. Citigroup raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

BBD stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.0351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

