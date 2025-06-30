Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 203,395 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203,395 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle stock opened at $100.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is -39.50%.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,944.80. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

