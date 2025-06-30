Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 22,076 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,076 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $1,003,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays set a $416.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 price target (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $379.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.09. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

