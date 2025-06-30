Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 23,873 Shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,873 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BioNTech by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in BioNTech by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNTX. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Leerink Partners set a $112.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.44 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $106.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average of $107.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.29. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $76.53 and a twelve month high of $131.49.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

