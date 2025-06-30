Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 27,765 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,765 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $96.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average of $98.04. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.33%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

