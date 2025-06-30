Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,973 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Pure Storage worth $12,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 55.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTG opened at $55.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.05. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $73.67.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.95.

In other news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 11,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $619,330.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,000.90. This represents a 33.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,592.25. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,460,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

