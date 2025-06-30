Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 90,096 Shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,096 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Match Group worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Match Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff acquired 70,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,324.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,257.90. This represents a 106.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $30.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. Match Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Match Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.