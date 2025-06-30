Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,091 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 83,318 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,640,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,170,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,656 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Devon Energy by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,371,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,585 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,461,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,473 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Devon Energy from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $32.26 on Monday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.