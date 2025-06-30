Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,598,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,325,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,949,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,185,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,745 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 92,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $7,838,154.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,585,485.44. This represents a 40.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $31,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,472,691 shares of company stock valued at $139,178,726. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $83.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $85.55.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

