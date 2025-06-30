Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Boosted by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ROP stock opened at $563.51 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $566.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

