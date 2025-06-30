Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 274.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,620,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,690,000 after purchasing an additional 807,850 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $17,221,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,276,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $193,141,000 after acquiring an additional 377,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $657,097.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,400,425.20. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $1,481,947.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,364. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.0%

ROST stock opened at $127.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.36 and a 12-month high of $163.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average is $140.53.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 9.79%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.53.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

