Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 348,607 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ross Stores by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $18,930,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $127.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.53. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $657,097.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,365 shares in the company, valued at $14,400,425.20. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $1,481,947.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,364. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

