Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 574.8% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 323,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 275,251 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 11.5% during the first quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 71,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 84.5% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,546,000 after acquiring an additional 282,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $2,996,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday, June 9th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank Of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $129.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.07. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $182.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.