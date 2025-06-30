S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) & N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO) Head-To-Head Comparison

N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

N2OFF has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&W Seed has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.2% of N2OFF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of S&W Seed shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of N2OFF shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of S&W Seed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N2OFF $210,000.00 29.43 -$5.19 million N/A N/A S&W Seed $60.44 million 0.08 -$30.03 million ($14.24) -0.15

This table compares N2OFF and S&W Seed”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

N2OFF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than S&W Seed.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for N2OFF and S&W Seed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N2OFF 0 0 0 0 0.00 S&W Seed 0 0 1 0 3.00

S&W Seed has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,036.36%. Given S&W Seed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than N2OFF.

Profitability

This table compares N2OFF and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N2OFF -2,417.47% -116.22% -86.54% S&W Seed -85.38% -50.81% -17.71%

Summary

S&W Seed beats N2OFF on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About N2OFF

N2OFF, Inc., an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company’s products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Save Foods, Inc. and changed its name to N2OFF, Inc. in March 2024. N2OFF, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co. engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

