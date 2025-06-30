Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.83.

SIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark raised shares of Savaria from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Savaria from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Savaria from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Savaria alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SIS

Savaria Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Savaria

Shares of SIS opened at C$19.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$14.97 and a 1 year high of C$23.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.35.

In other news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 10,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total transaction of C$196,092.00. Corporate insiders own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report

Savaria Corp designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility. Its products include home elevators, wheelchair lifts, commercial elevators, ceiling lifts, stairlifts, and van conversions. The company’s operating segments are the Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling, divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.