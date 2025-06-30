Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 295.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 584.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.03.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $34.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $50.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

