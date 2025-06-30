Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,401 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

