Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Increased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,017,000 after purchasing an additional 33,472,238 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,239 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,714,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,523 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,051,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

