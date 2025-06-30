Scott Michael Harvey Sells 121,057 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Scott Michael Harvey sold 121,057 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $1,007,194.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 703,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,722.24. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Michael Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Monday, June 16th, Scott Michael Harvey sold 13,964 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $114,085.88.

Sprinklr Price Performance

CXM opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.83 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 25,552 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

View Our Latest Report on CXM

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.