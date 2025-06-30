Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) Holdings Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Sealed Air worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $31.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37. Sealed Air Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $38.85.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price objective on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

