Senior (LON:SNR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 185.40 ($2.54), with a volume of 30780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.60 ($2.53).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.64. The stock has a market cap of £777.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Senior is an international, market-leading, engineering solutions provider with 30 operating businesses in 13 countries*.

Senior designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets.

The Group aims to create long-term sustainable growth in shareholder value through a culture of empowerment of autonomous and collaborative operations working within an effective control framework.

