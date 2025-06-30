Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,276 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 31.6% during the first quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 103,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Coupang by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18,593 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coupang by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,366,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,949,000 after acquiring an additional 54,364 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 75,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,966,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,267,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,176,269. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $772,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,213,169.25. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,459,697 shares of company stock worth $1,067,780,811. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Coupang to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coupang

Coupang Price Performance

Coupang stock opened at $30.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.68 and a beta of 1.15. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $30.91.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coupang had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.