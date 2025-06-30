Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Prologis by 34.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 662,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,039,000 after purchasing an additional 167,960 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 11.0% during the first quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 53,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $105.58 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The company has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.21 and its 200 day moving average is $109.47.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

