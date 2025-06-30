Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 365 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $134.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.96. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $134.74. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.3229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

