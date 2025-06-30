Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,366 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in CubeSmart by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 446.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas raised CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $42.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.16 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

