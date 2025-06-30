Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 556 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.3%

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.28. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.85%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

