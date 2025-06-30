Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $284,177,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29,844.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 702,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,588,000 after acquiring an additional 700,447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 85,513.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 675,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,047,000 after acquiring an additional 674,698 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,287,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,021,000 after acquiring an additional 651,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,476,000 after acquiring an additional 432,934 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.79.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.2%

ROK opened at $330.03 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.84 and a 200-day moving average of $281.59.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.13, for a total value of $760,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,166.29. The trade was a 70.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total value of $118,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,838.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,681 shares of company stock worth $2,382,987. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

