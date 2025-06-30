Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 66,079 Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

