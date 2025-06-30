Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $216.45 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $163.08 and a 1 year high of $234.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHKP

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.