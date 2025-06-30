Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,807,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76,432.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,418,000 after buying an additional 777,316 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $140,795,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,297,000 after buying an additional 214,395 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18,567.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 200,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,628,000 after buying an additional 199,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $736.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $666.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $628.83.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $504,400. The trade was a 11.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $789.42.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

