Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 517.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,211 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NU by 2,069.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 68,865 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of NU by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 212.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 56,682 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NU by 3.1% during the first quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after buying an additional 37,888 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $13.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.04. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

