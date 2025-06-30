Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 126.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 36,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $5,700,769.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.43. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

