Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNOW were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in DNOW by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DNOW by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DNOW by 1.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 60,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in DNOW by 122.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DNOW by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 95,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DNOW from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th.

DNOW stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.09. DNOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. DNOW had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

