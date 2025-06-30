Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,682. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $488.46 on Monday. Moody’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $531.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 60.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $489.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.