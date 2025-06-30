Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 305.00%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,585.68. The trade was a 4.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $200,438.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,937.84. The trade was a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

