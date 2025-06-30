Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 174,357 Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 174,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Fortrea by 736.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fortrea by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Fortrea by 1,218.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortrea from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fortrea from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Fortrea Stock Down 4.2%

FTRE opened at $4.98 on Monday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $450.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.63 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 29.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

