Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 581,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,882,000 after buying an additional 19,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Shopify by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. UBS Group dropped their price target on Shopify from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Shopify from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.66.

NYSE SHOP opened at $113.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.64.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

