Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,810 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $21.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.74. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

