Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1,201.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 36,604 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $42,900,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Chart Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $168.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $220.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.71.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.