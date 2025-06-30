Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:CARR opened at $73.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.19. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

