Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3,529.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.1%

ES stock opened at $63.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.23. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,232. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

