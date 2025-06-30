Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,712,238,000 after buying an additional 395,053 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,236,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,290,000 after buying an additional 166,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $1,093,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,443,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $870,918,000 after buying an additional 1,438,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $55.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.37 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.