Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 833,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 18,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 190.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

