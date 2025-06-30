Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,505 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 36,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 410.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $32.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.87%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

