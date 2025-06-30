Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $983,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of American International Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American International Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 260,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,661,000 after acquiring an additional 16,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.12.

American International Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $84.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average is $79.59.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.67%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. This trade represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

