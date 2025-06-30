Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,445,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Macquarie reduced their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $73.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal



PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

