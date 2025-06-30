Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 619.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Sanofi by 30.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 16.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $60.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

