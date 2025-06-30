Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 342.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 248,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $32.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

