Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLDR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,121,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after purchasing an additional 128,784 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 332,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 86,828 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 71,654 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 43,814 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,685,000.
Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FLDR stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.73 and a twelve month high of $52.00.
About Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF
The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.
