Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 15,417 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 190.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,417 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,117,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,494 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,458,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,647,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,007,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,895,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,155,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,741,000 after purchasing an additional 575,699 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $673,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,565,087. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,691.20. This represents a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,648 shares of company stock worth $2,998,866. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $78.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 75.48%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Dbs Bank raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

